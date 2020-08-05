Contact

JOHN HUME FUNERAL: Bono writes a special verse in praise of the Derry man's life

'We were looking for a great leader and found a great servant. We found John Hume.'

Bono on stage in 1998 with John Hume and David Trimble.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

U2's Bono today sent a specially-written verse to John Hume's funeral in honour of the Derry politician.

The musician's verse was read at Mr Hume's funeral at St Eugene's Cathedral was read to the congregation by Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown.

Bono's verse read:

We were looking for a giant and found a man whose life made all our lives bigger.

We were looking for some superpowers and found  clarity of thought, kindness and persistence.

We were looking for revolution and found it in parish halls with tea and biscuits and late night meetings under fluorescence.

We were looking for a negotiator who understood that no-one wins unless everyone wins...and that peace is the only victory.

We were looking for joy and heard it in the song of a man who loved his town so well and his missus even more.

We were looking for a great leader and found a great servant.

We found John Hume. 

For Pat, Thérèse, Áine, Aidan, John and Mo.

