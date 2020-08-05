Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

JOHN HUME FUNERAL: Pope Francis and Dalai Lama send messages of sympathy in honour of former SDLP leader

Hume praised for his 'untiring efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and peace'

JOHN HUME FUNERAL: Pope Francis and Dalai Lama send messages of sympathy in honour of former SDLP leader

Bishop Donal McKeown read out the messages of sympathy at John Hume's funeral today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Pope and Dalai Lama today sent messages of sympathy to the funeral of John Hume.

During the service at St Eugene's Cathedral, read out a message from the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on behalf of Pope Francis.

The message read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Mr. John Hume, and sends the assurance of his prayers to his family and to all who mourn his loss.

“Mindful of the Christian faith that inspired John Hume's untiring efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and peace among the people of 1Vorthern Ireland, His Holiness commends his noble soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God.

“To those who mourn his passing in the sure hope of the Resurrection, the Holy Father cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of consolation and strength in Christ the Lord.”

Bishop McKeown also read out a message of sympathy from the Dalai Lama.

The messaged said: "I was pleased to be able to meet John during one of my several visits to Northern Ireland.  Indeed, his deep conviction in the power of dialogue and negotiations in resolving the problem in his homeland has been an example of non-violent resolution of issues.

"It was his leadership and his faith in the power of negotiations that enabled the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to be reached.  His steady persistence set an example for all of us to follow.

"Although my fellow Nobel laureate is no longer with us, his message about peace and nonviolence in the resolution of conflict, no matter how protracted or difficult it may seem to be, will long survive him.  He lived a truly meaningful life."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie