Police appeal for information after three vehicles, including a bus, were hijacked in Derry today

All three vehicles set on fire

The van which was set on fire in Creggan this afternoon.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police are appealing for information following reports of three vehicles being hijacked in Derry today.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: “The first incident, in which a van was hijacked, happened in the Rathlin Drive area of Creggan, just before 3.55pm.#

"This vehicle was subsequently found on fire a short distance away.

“At around 4.45pm  in a second hijacking a delivery driver was instructed to hand over the keys to his van in the Glenowen Park area.

“Thirty minutes later police received a report of a bus being hijacked at the top of Aileach Road in Ballymagroarty.

"Initially it was set alight, however the fire was extinguished.

"Minimal damage was caused to the bus and it has been taken away for forensic examination. 

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage of any of the incidents, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1196 of 04/08/20.”

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

