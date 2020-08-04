Hijacking of vehicles in the Creggan area of Derry condemned by local politicians

The hijacking of a number of vehicles in Derry have been condemned by local politicians.

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson criticised the hijacking of a number of delivery vans across Derry over recent days.

The Foyle MLA said: “The hijacking and burning of postal and delivery vans by masked individuals across Derry on Monday and today is wrong and I absolutely condemn it.

“This serves no purpose other than destroying people’s livelihoods and causing major disruption to people living in the local community, particularly those waiting on parcels.

“It’s even more disgraceful that these attacks have taken place while the city mourns on the eve of the funeral of John Hume.

“The people of Creggan do not want this type of activity. Those responsible must stop and get off the backs of the community.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "Tonight we are remembering John Hume and his contribution to peace, but some are determined on wrecking this city. Our message to them is clear- we will not be dragged back to the past."