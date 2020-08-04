Person arrested in Derry as part of investigation into alleged sexual abuse in County Fermanagh

One person has been arrested in Derry as part of a police investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse in County Fermanagh.

They were among a group of ten people arrested earlier today in Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry.

All 10 arrested are aged between 63 and 78.

One property in the Fermanagh area was also searched.

Detective Superintendent Gary McDonald, Public Protection Branch said: “We are not in a position to elaborate further at this time as to the specific detail of each arrest as these are very much live and ongoing investigations, however I want to give reassurance to the both victims and the local community that we are continuing to work on the reports made to us over the past year.”

“There has been much local and social media speculation and commentary regarding these investigations. Our enquiries are ongoing and this includes ascertaining if there are any significant or relevant links between the alleged offending.

"In order to protect the integrity of each individual investigation and to allow for prompt and effective investigations, the team of investigating officers from Public Protection Branch felt it important that these 10 people were arrested and interviewed simultaneously to ensure the integrity of the interview process.

“As our inquiries are still continuing it would not be appropriate to comment further on the detail of specific cases at this time and we would encourage people to refrain from speculation as we continue our investigations.”