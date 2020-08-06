MLA calls for safety measures at County Derry junction

A Mid Ulster MLA has called for measures to be implemented to improve road safety at the Bellshill, Gracefield and Aughrim Road junction.

Patsy McGlone has written to Minister for Infrastructure and party colleague Nichola Mallon following a number of accidents at the junction.

“The junction of Bellshill, Gracefield and Aughrim Road has seen an increasing number of accidents recently,” he said.

“I have, therefore, written to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask her officials to examine the site and advise on road safety improvements to alleviate the problems at the junction.

“Traffic has steadily intensified along the Aughrim Road with the ongoing A6 roadworks. It brings increased danger at this already dangerous junction.

“Since the Magherafelt Bypass was built it has been used as a through route from the M2 to Magherafelt, Moneymore, and Cookstown and this is likely to continue when the A6 opens fully.

“There have already been a number of accidents at the junction and the need for measures to be implemented to improve road safety is evident.

“I will continue to lobby the Minister for investment in improved road safety across our rural road network.”