Childcare Recovery Fund now open

A financial support package to support the childcare industry has been launched by the Department of Education.

The £10.5 million Childcare Recovery Fund opened for applications on July 27 and will provide support to the sector for the period of July 1 to August 31, 2020.

Mid Ulster MLA, Patsy McGlone, has welcomed the support for childcare providers.

“The childcare sector has an important role to play in the recovery of the economy,” he said.

“It is essential that they are given the support necessary to be able to provide the childcare services other workers need.

“The Childcare Recovery Support Fund aims to maximise the provision of childcare services through July and August.

“This fund can help childcare providers to re-open, and can support those providers that have already opened to continue to operate within the COVID-19 guidelines.

“£10.5million has been allocated to the fund and it is now open for applications.

“Funding is available to support those providing different childcare settings such as day care, playgroups and stand-alone school age childcare.

“Support for childminder services is also available as well as for approved home childcare.

“All childcare providers seeking financial assistance through July and August should apply as soon as possible.”

Details of the scheme are available online at https://www.early-years.org/childcare-recovery-support-fund.