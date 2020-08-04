DEATH OF JOHN HUME: Petition launched to have Derry's Guildhall Square renamed in honour of former SDLP leader

Contact
The petition is calling for Guildhall Square to be renamed Hume Square.
A petition has been launched calling for Derry's Guildhall Square to be renamed in John Hume's honour.
The former SDLP leader passed away yesterday at the age of 83.
As tributes continue today to be paid to the Derry politician, one local man has launched an online petition seeking special recognition for Mr Hume.
Emmet Doyle, who previously worked as an advisor for former SDLP MLA Pat Ramsey, said that Guildhall Square in the city centre should be renamed Hume Square in honour of the former Foyle MP.
Around 200 people have already signed the petition.
The petition can be signed here - https://bit.ly/33jqoNI
