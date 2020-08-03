DEATH OF JOHN HUME: Family ask for donations to the Foyle Hospice in Derry in lieu of flowers

The family of John Hume, who died earlier today, have asked for donations to be made to the Foyle Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Many tributes have been paid throughout the day to the former SDLP leader who was 83 years-old.

Mr Hume's remains were this evening taken from WJ O'Brien & Sons Funeral Home in Eglinton to his home in Moville, County Donegal.

His cortege were leave there tomorrow afternoon for a planned arrival at St Eugene's Cathedral at 5pm.

Mr Hume's funeral Mass will be held at 11.30am on Wednesday at St Eugene's.

The service will be conducted in line with current coronavirus pandemic restrictions which means that numbers within the church will have to be limited.

However, many people are expected to line the route of the funeral.

In the official death notice, Mr Hume's family have appealed for family flowers only.

They have asked for any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Foyle Hospice.

His family said that a memorial service for Mr Hume will be held at a later date.

Mr Hume is survived by his wife Pat and children Thérèse, Áine, Aidan, John and Mo.

He was father in law to Kevin, Willie, Kela, Gail and Dave, and grandfather of Aedín, Michael, Roisín, Dee, Daniel, Ruairí, Marni, Úna, Ronan, Ciara, Isabel, Eamon, Ollie, Rachel, Darragh and Aoibhe, great-grandfather of Aoibhínn and Clodagh.

He is also survived by his brothers Patsy and Jim while he was pre-deceased by his sisters Annie, Sally and Agnes and his brother Harry.



