DEATH OF JOHN HUME: Former SDLP leader will be buried on Wednesday following service in St Eugene's Cathedral

John Hume will be buried on Wednesday.
John Hume will be buried on Wednesday following a service at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.
Mr Hume's remain will tomorrow leave his home in Moville, County Donegal, to St Eugene's Cathedral for 5pm with the Funeral Mass taking place at 11.30am on Wednesday.
Father Paul Farren, Administrator of the Cathedral, will be the celebrant for the Mass and he will preach the homily.
Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, will preside at the Mass and say the final words.
In the context of the COVID19 pandemic, and in accordance with public health guidance, social distancing will be strictly observed within the cathedral and on its grounds.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast at 11.30am on RTÉ One and also televised on RTÉ News Now, and on its online and digital platforms.
In addition, the Mass will be live-streamed on the St Eugene's webcam.
