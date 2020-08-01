Number of cars hit by missiles thrown by youths on to a busy road in Derry

Four vehicles have been damaged after being hit by missiles in Derry.

The attacks took place on the Madam's Bank Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police said four vehicles were hit by missiles thrown by young people.

The extent of the damage to the vehicles is not known.

However, a PSNI spokesperson said the attacks could have serious consequences.

"Even a small stone can cause significant damage to a vehicle windscreen and the consequences can be deadly for everyone - especially when talking about a heavy goods vehicle.

"We are working with the community to ensure the message gets through about how dangerous this behaviour is. We are also reviewing onboard recording equipment from the vehicles to identify those involved."