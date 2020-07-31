Warning for visitors to Buncrana beaches after a type of jellyfish with a painful sting is found in Lough Swilly

A type of jellyfish with a very painful sting has been found at a beach in Buncrana.

Lough Swilly RNLI today issued a warning after a Lion's Mane jellyfish was found in the local waterway.

The jellyfish was washed up on the front shore at Buncrana.

A RNLI spokesperson said: "They can give you quite a sting so be mindful of your kids and the family dog!"