Motorists in Derry warned to expect delays this weekend due to the closure of a busy roundabout in the city

Ballyarnett roundabout.
There will be major traffic diversions in Derry this weekend because a busy roundabout is being closed for resurfacing works.
Ballyarnett Roundabout will be closed to traffic from midnight tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday morning.
The roundabout is one of the busiest junctions in the city.
The area will be closed from Madamsbank Road and Racecourse Road to Skeoge Link and Glengalliagh Road.
The closure is required to facilitate carriageway resurfacing.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said diversions will be put in place and motorists can expect delays.
