Man suffers head injuries after being hit by a car on Derry's Strand Road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry on Monday, July 27.

It is understood that shortly after 11.30pm, a collision involving male pedestrian and a blue Ford Fiesta had occurred.

The man, who sustained head injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has any information, or anyone who may have captured footage on their dash cam is encouraged to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 2373 27/07/20 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.