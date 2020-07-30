Three members of the same family from County Derry will be buried today after a joint funeral service

A joint funeral service will be held today for three members of a County Derry family killed in a road crash tragedy.

Husband and wife Paul and Varena Creelman and Varena's brother Phil Hegarty died on Monday when the car in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle near Portglenone.

All three lived on Coleraine Street in Kilrea.

Mr and Mrs Creelman were the parents of Sean, Damien, Mikaela and Tomas.

Tributes have been paid to the couple and Mr Hegarty following the tragedy.

Requiem Mass for the three family members will take place in Kilrea today.

Mr Hegarty's remains will be removed from his home at 9.30am, while the remains of Mr and Mrs Creelman will leave their home at 11am.

The joint funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Drumagarner at noon before interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mourners who are attending the service are asked to stand along the route to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing in accordance with government guidelines.