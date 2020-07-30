Man arrested in Derry yesterday due in court tomorrow on drug charges

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates court tomorrow.
The charges follow an arrest in Derry on Tuesday by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating ongoing criminality linked to the INLA.
