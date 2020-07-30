Derry museum to reopen this weekend after more than four months in lockdown

The Siege Museum will reopen this Saturday, August 1.

The Society Street museum, which tells the story of the famous Siege of Derry in 1689, will be open from 11am to 4pm.

The museum has proved popular with tourists since first opening several years ago.

Its reopening marks another boost for the local tourism industry as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased.

A number of other prominent buildings in Derry's city centre, including the Tower Museum and the Guildhall, have already reopened to visitors.