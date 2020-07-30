Derry museum to reopen this weekend after more than four months in lockdown

Contact
The Siege Museum will reopen this Saturday, August 1.
The Society Street museum, which tells the story of the famous Siege of Derry in 1689, will be open from 11am to 4pm.
The museum has proved popular with tourists since first opening several years ago.
Its reopening marks another boost for the local tourism industry as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased.
A number of other prominent buildings in Derry's city centre, including the Tower Museum and the Guildhall, have already reopened to visitors.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Celebrating success: Bishop’s Gate Hotel proves it is ‘Best of the Best’ with TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award. L-R: Amanda Doherty, Ciaran O’Neill, Laura Davies and Gary Kennedy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.