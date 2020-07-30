Rarely-seen butterfly found in County Derry woodland

Contact
A purple hairstreak
A rarely-seen butterfly, the purple hairstreak, has been recorded in the Faughan Valley, in woodlands managed by The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland.
The conservation charity uses transects to investigate changes in habitats rather than to simply estimate the number of organisms within it.
Pam Hardeman, who volunteers for The Woodland Trust, has been leading the butterfly transects for over a year.
Pam’s recent survey was met with much excitement in the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland team as she found the elusive butterfly, the purple hairstreak, and was able to record its sighting.
Pam, who found the rare butterfly right at the end of her weekly survey, said: “I was over the moon to find a purple hairstreak.
"I was actually photographing a speckled wood that had landed close by when it flew in and landed on a bramble leaf.
"It was quite a breezy but sunny afternoon so perhaps it was sheltering! I found it at the entrance to Killaloo woods right at end of my survey and I was so excited to find it.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Celebrating success: Bishop’s Gate Hotel proves it is ‘Best of the Best’ with TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award. L-R: Amanda Doherty, Ciaran O’Neill, Laura Davies and Gary Kennedy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.