Derry's COVID-19 testing centre has moved to a new location in Maydown

The COVID-19 testing centre in Derry has moved to a different location.

The test centre was set up at the Judges Road home of City of Derry Rugby Club in April.

However, as revealed recently by Derry Now - https://bit.ly/2DiqvOu - with the rugby club planning to return to sporting action soon, a new base has to be found for the testing centre.

The test site has now moved to the Lycra car rark (near The Rec Club) in Maydown.

Initially testing was restricted to health and social care workers, it then accepted key workers and their families who had symptoms and more recently any member of the public with symptoms.

These tests can be booked via the Public Health Agency website.

Many medical and disease control experts have said that testing and contact tracing is key to tackling the spread of COVID-19.

The Department has developed a COVID-19 ‘Test, Trace and Protect’ Strategy which sets out the public health approach to minimising COVID-19 transmission in the community in Northern Ireland.

The key elements of the strategy are testing all people with symptoms of COVID-19, contact tracing, providing information and advice on self-isolation, and support to enable people to self-isolate.

It says for ‘Test, Trace and Protect’ to work, each citizen in Northern Ireland has a very important role to play.

“We must all prepare for the possibility of having to self-isolate and prepare to be tested in order to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

“Symptomatic members of the public are therefore encouraged to get tested early - this will be crucial in controlling the spread of the virus,” a spokesperson added.