Police say they have arrested a man in Derry in connection with an operation against the INLA

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating ongoing criminality linked to the INLA, arrested a 36-year-old man in Derry.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Cummings said: “We continue to target the criminal activities of the INLA and are committed to tackling the harm caused by all paramilitaries supplying drugs in our communities.

“Anyone with any information in relation to criminal activity should contact police on 101 or alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”