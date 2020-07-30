Man due to court today on drug charges after he was arrested in Derry yesterday

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A 33-year-old man is due in court today on drug charges.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged the man with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.
A PSNI spokesperson said the charges follow a number of searches in Derry yesterday as part of the National Crime Agency-led operation, Operation Venetic.
