Man arrested in Derry as part of major operation against drugs

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug.

It follows a number of searches in Derry earlier today as part of the National Crime Agency-led operation, Operation Venetic.

Detective Chief Inspector Cummings said: “These searches and arrest targeting paramilitary organised criminality are further evidence of our determination to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity and putting those involved in the illegal drugs trade before the courts.

“Police will continue to work as part of the community to end the harm caused by paramilitaries and drugs

“I would encourage anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs to get in touch with police on 101. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.