Fire sends large plumes of smoke across Derry's skyline

A fire has broken out close to the Strathfoyle area of Derry.

The blaze has sent large plumes of black smoke across the local skyline.

Derry Now readers have sent us these photographs of the fire.

The blaze is at Foyle Port.

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said: “We are aware of an incident that has taken place in one of the sheds on the Foyle Port site and are carrying out all appropriate procedures. The emergency services are now at the Port and dealing with the incident.”

Four fire appliances are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire service are currently dealing with a large fire in the area of Port Road, Strathfoyle.

"Please avoid this area to give the fire crews space to work," the spokesperson said.

"Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to remain indoors."