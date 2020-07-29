Portstewart search leads to drugs charge

A man has been charged with a number of offences following the search of a property in the Portstewart area on Monday, July 27.

The search formed part of a proactive, nationwide investigation into organised crime led by the National Crime Agency.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives have charged a 26-year-old male with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

"He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 29th July. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS."