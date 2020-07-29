Police seize drugs and quantity of cash during searches in Derry last night

Police last night seized drugs and a quantity of cash during searches in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said the searches were carried out by the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They conducted three 'misuse of drugs searches'.

"This was possible due to information we have received from the community, so thank you," the spokesperson said.

"As a result of this we seized an amount of cash and drugs. The 2 persons are currently helping us with our enquiries."