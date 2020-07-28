Vandals have damaged equipment at a Derry play park less than three weeks after it reopened following the lockdown

Contact
Ballyarnett park will be closed tomorrow.
A council-run play park in Derry has been vandalised.
The park within Ballyarnett Country Park only reopened in recent weeks after being closed for months because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Now, Derry City and Strabane District Council has revealed that some of the equipment at the local park has been vandalised.
As a result, a council spokesperson said the facility will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) for repairs to be carried out.
The spokesperson asked parents to accompany their children to play parks, to ensure hands are sanitized before and after play and not to bring food or drinks into play facilities.
