Derry's Peace Bridge to be closed off for three days from tomorrow to allow for replacement of smashed panels

The Peace Bridge in Derry will be closed for three days from tomorrow to allow for the replacement of smashed glass panels.

The panels on the bridge were vandalised in July 2019.

The Department of Infrstructure (DfI), which is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, said in October of last year that it had planned to have new panels in place by the end of November.

However, that work is only now being carried out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bridge will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.