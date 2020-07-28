County Derry Post launch new community initiative

The County Derry Post is launching a new initiative this week to help improve coverage of the issues that matter most to you, the readers.

With our staff currently working from home, there is no opportunity for members of the public to bring stories and ideas directly to us in person.

In order to try and replicate that familiar feeling of walking into the newspaper office, we’re going to bring the office to you, in a more informal setting, such as a local coffee shop.

For one day each week, we’ll be basing a reporter in a different area of the county, giving local people a chance to bring any issues directly to our attention.

Do you have a story? Is there something happening in your area that you think we should be talking about? Do you feel under-represented? Come and let us know.

We’ll also have hand sanitiser at the ready and will be set up to adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Even if you can’t make it out, get in touch with your story anyway via email on editor@derrypost.com or liam@derrypost.com.

Details of where we’ll be based each week will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, which can also be used to contact us about stories on a regular basis.