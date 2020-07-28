Police warning after counterfeit Euro notes used at two businesses in Derry over the weekend

Police are urging business owners to be vigilant following two reports of counterfeit money being used in the Culmore area of Derry on Sunday.

Constable McCready said: “Both reports state that two men enter commercial premises and make purchases with counterfeit Euro notes. They enter the first store at approximately 9.45pm and the other shortly after 10.15pm.

“The first male is described as being aged in his 70’s or 80’s, 5’7” tall, of thin build and wearing flat cap and blazer. The second is described as being approximately 30 years old, 5’8” tall, of heavy build, with short hair and wearing a green jacket and shorts.

“It is believed they were driving a red Citroen Picasso.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes to contact Police in Strand Road on 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”