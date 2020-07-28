Police appeal for information after the windows of a car are smashed in the Creggan area of Derry

Contact
Police in Derry are investigating the criminal damage of a black Ford Focus which was parked in the area of Melmore Gardens and Greenwalk.
The windows of the vehicle are believed to have been broken between 2pm on Sunday and 2.30pm yesterday.
If you have any information which might help police with their enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 1228 - 27/07/20
