Community comes together to create a unique poem about Derry

A new poem about Derry has been created in a unique manner.

Local playwright Brian Foster recently decided to write a poem about the city, following the positive response when he penned a poem about Creggan where he grew up.

.However, he wanted to give people an opportunity to help him write the Derry poem.

He started the ball rolling by putting the first line of the poem on to the Memories of Creggan Facebook.

He then asked people to come up with ideas for the next line of the poem.

Through this process, the poem, entitled My Derry Days, was created.

Mr Foster said he was delighted with the response to his initiative.

“As far as I’m aware, this is the first time a poem has been written in this online manner by any community anywhere in Ireland. Perhaps even further afield,” he said.

“The standard of the entries was so high that the hardest bit was selecting the winning line each night from so many brilliant efforts.”

Read more about this story and the finished poem in today's Derry News.