Sweet success for a Derry pastry chef who set up her own home bakery during lockdown

Treats available for collection or delivery

Sweet success so far for a Derry pastry chef who set up her own home bakery during the lockdown

Katie Smith pictured far right with the pastry team from 'Wild by Tart'.

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

A talented young Derry pastry chef who has worked in some of London's top restaurants has set up a pop-up bakery in her home city after finding herself back here for lockdown.

Former Foyle College pupil Katie Smith landed her dream job at innovative Belgravia eaterie 'Wild by Tart' last year at just 20-years-old.

But after seven months in her new position, the restaurant had to shut for lockdown and Katie had to to leave her glamorous London life behind and move back in with her parents on the Limavady Road.

Katie always had ambitions to work in the food industry and went to study at the prestigious Ballymaloe private cookery school in Cork straight after leaving school at 18.

"My parents were really supportive of my decision, but my twin sister Abbie took a different route and went to Edinburgh University to study French and Spanish so in a way I can see the life I might have had," she explained.

Having a trained pastry chef in the house definitely has its advantages.

"I'm the resident chef in the house and I'm doing most of the lunches and dinners, but thankfully not the breakfasts," laughed Katie.

Coming from a high pressure job to being temporarily out of work was a big change of pace for Katie and she decided to launch a cookery e-book to fill her time.

"I loved my job and I was learning so much from the people I was working with and then all of a sudden Boris told people not to go to restaurants and the bookings just dried up," she recalled.

"I remember on the Wednesday we had to close and on the Thursday I came home.

"I didn't expect to be home as long as this to be honest, and I like to keep busy so I decided to do something different.

"I was doing recipe testing so I decided to make a recipe ebook with my sister and donate 20% of the profits to a social enterprise charity 'Luminary Bakery' for disadvantaged women in  London."

After the success of the ebook Katie decided to launch a pop up bakery from her parents' kitchen offering brownies, cookies and pastries for pick up or delivery.

"As much as I love being at home I'm looking forward to when things go back to normal and I can progress my career," she added.

Katie's recipe ebook is available at  www.brilliantbake.co.uk

To order from her pop up bakery email  katie240200@gmail.com  or visit her Brilliant Bake page on Facebook.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


