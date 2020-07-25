Tributes paid to Geraldine McGurk, one of Derry's 'Pink Ladies', who passed away earlier today

Contact
Geraldine McGurk (far left)with a delegation of the Pink Ladies visiting the European Parliament in 2016 .
Tributes have been paid to a member of the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group who has died.
Geraldine McGurk passed away earlier today.
Geraldine was a prominent member of the Pink Ladies group which provides support and services for women living with cancer.
Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan led the tributes to the local woman.
“I am very sad today to learn of the passing of Geraldine my fellow Pink lady and friend," she said.
"She was a tireless worker for the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group in the city. During that time along with other members she has helped provide a range of support services for women, men and children affected by cancer.
"We are indebted to the work she has done over the years.
“I would like to send my condolences to her family circle and friends at this time. They are in our thoughts and prayers."
Geraldine, who was from Helen Street in the Rosemount area of the city, is survived by her partner Tommy and children Paula, Stephen, Kieran, Carol and Claire.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Geraldine McGurk (far left)with a delegation of the Pink Ladies visiting the European Parliament in 2016 .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.