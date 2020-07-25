Tributes paid to Geraldine McGurk, one of Derry's 'Pink Ladies', who passed away earlier today

Tributes have been paid to a member of the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group who has died.

Geraldine McGurk passed away earlier today.

Geraldine was a prominent member of the Pink Ladies group which provides support and services for women living with cancer.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan led the tributes to the local woman.

“I am very sad today to learn of the passing of Geraldine my fellow Pink lady and friend," she said.

"She was a tireless worker for the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group in the city. During that time along with other members she has helped provide a range of support services for women, men and children affected by cancer.

"We are indebted to the work she has done over the years.

“I would like to send my condolences to her family circle and friends at this time. They are in our thoughts and prayers."

Geraldine, who was from Helen Street in the Rosemount area of the city, is survived by her partner Tommy and children Paula, Stephen, Kieran, Carol and Claire.