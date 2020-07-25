Walk in support of 'racial equality' held in Derry's St Columb's Park

A walk in support of 'racial equality' was held in Derry today.

The event took place this afternoon in and around St Columb's Park.

It was organised by the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) which also organised the recent 'Black Lives Matter' rally in Derry.

Around 100 people took part in today's walk.

Among those in attendance were local politicians, including SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan and local councillors Shaun Harkin, Mary Durkan and Deputy Mayor Graham Warke.

The walk was arranged in socially-distanced groups of around 30 people.

NWMF spokesperson Aynaz Zarif thanked those who took part in the walk.

"As with all the services and events we run at the NWMF, the core purpose of everything we do is to help us move towards a society where all human rights are respected and equality, justice and fairness are guaranteed for all citizens.

“Holding this community walk is a way to help us raise awareness for our cause while also having fun and staying fit in the process.”