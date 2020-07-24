Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a missing Derry woman.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Nuala Carten. Nuala was last seen on the evening of Thursday 16th July in the area of William Street in Derry/Londonderry. Nuala is described as being 53 years old, approx. 5’1”, slight build with long blonde hair.

"It is unkown what clothing Nuala is wearing however she is believed to be wearing heeled boots and sunglasses.

"If you have any information in relation to Nuala, please contact Police on 101 and quote CW911-220720."