Organisers of an open-air concert in Derry this weekend urge those attending to stick to social distancing guidelines

Organisers of an open-air concert taking place in Derry this weekend have appealed to gig-goers to stick to social distancing rules.

'One Big Field Party' is being held this Sunday on a large green area beside Creggan's Linsfort Drive.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be collected for local musicians who have performed for free throughout lockdown to raise money for local charities and people in need.

Local charity fundraisers Gavin Gallagher and Steven Gallagher have organised virtual gigs and street parties throughout lockdown with the help of local entertainers which have raised £16,000 for local good causes.

"We always wanted to do something like this to say thank you to the local acts who have done so much during lockdown, but we had to wait until the rules had relaxed a bit," explained Gavin Gallagher.

"Some people have said to us that there have been a few reported cases of coronavirus recently and if that spike continues we will cancel the event.

"But at the minute we are taking every precaution to make sure everyone is safe, including using 10 security staff and a team of litter pickers,"

Mr Gallagher asked those attending the concert to observe social distancing rules.

"We want people to come and to have a good time but we would ask that they abide by the rules.

"We are only here to entertain.

"If everyone does as the security people ask then everyone can have a good time."

Lockdown has proved very challenging for Derry's entertainment community, with many losing all their income overnight.

"I would say about 70% of the musicians I know do it as their full time job and they lost everything," said Mr Gallagher.

"Many of those that were eligible for government support got so little that it was hardly worth their while.

"Despite this, they continued to gig online to keep people's spirits up and raise money for charity.

"We hosted street parties across the city that made a really big difference to people in those areas.

"There was one wee woman of 90 who stood at her window crying and waving out because she was so happy and then she sent her son out with a donation of £20.

"Another time we heard about a woman who was turning 70 and we had singers up performing at her doorstep for an hour."

'One Big Field Party' will take place on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm at Linsfort Drive.