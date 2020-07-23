Police have revealed that a man has died following a car crash in Derry earlier this morning

Contact
Police have revealed that a man died in a crash this morning in Derry.
The one-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the Rock Road and was reported to police just before 5:50am.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.
Inspector Rory Bradley is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who captured it on their dash cam, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 218 of 23/07/20.
The Northland Road remains closed at this time.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.