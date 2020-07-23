Police have revealed that a man has died following a car crash in Derry earlier this morning

Police have revealed that a man died in a crash this morning in Derry.

The one-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the Rock Road and was reported to police just before 5:50am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Inspector Rory Bradley is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who captured it on their dash cam, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 218 of 23/07/20.

The Northland Road remains closed at this time.