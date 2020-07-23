Two women charged with the murder of a pensioner in Derry are due in court today

Detectives investigating the murder of 75-year-old Daniel Guyler in Derry have charged two women with murder.

They have also been charged with robbery.

The two women, aged 33 and 44, are due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court today.

Mr Guyker was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of Derry on Monday, July 23, 2018.

He later died in hospital on May 1, 2019.

Police yesterday for anyone with information about this murder to come forward.