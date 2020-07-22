Graduates offered the chance to take part in a 'skills academy' in Derry

Graduates are being offered a place on a 'skills academy' in Derry.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has launched the FinTrU North West Assured Skills Academy which offers 20 training places for people with degrees.

The Assured Skills Academy will offer a four-week online training course to develop core skills for the business services sector.

Participants who complete the training are guaranteed an interview for a role at FinTrU’s NW Centre of Excellence.

Minister Dodds said FinTrU is a successful business services provider and a major employer in the north west.

“This Assured Skills Academy offers people with degrees the opportunity to position themselves strongly for a career in what is an exciting and fast-paced sector.

“I encourage anyone who meets the eligibility criteria, and who is interested, to apply.

“Skills development has a key role to play in the economic recovery. I am keen to bring forward as many initiatives in this sector as possible to offer training opportunities to people to help boost their career chances.

“Assured Skills Academies have a track record of success in securing employment for those who complete them and my officials are continuing to work hard to bring through more Academies in the near future.”

Greg McCann, Executive Director and Head of FinTrU North West, said: “Whether you have recently graduated or wish to change career to an exciting industry, the FinTrU North West Financial Services Academy is a brilliant opportunity.

“FinTrU has experienced significant growth in recent months and has no plans to slow down.

“Since March we have delivered multiple virtual Financial Services Academies to train employees to join FinTrU.

“Successful applicants will work alongside some of the world’s largest investment banks from right here in the north west.

“We are looking for those who are ambitious and want to perform on the global investment banking stage to apply for this opportunity with FinTrU.”

The online training course will be delivered by North West Regional College and Ulster University.

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at North West Regional College, said: “We are delighted to continue working with FinTrU to deliver the new online academy model.

“These academies are supporting the financial services industry and are providing quality job opportunities. At this time of economic downturn these academies provide hope and career direction for many individuals.”

Michael Pogue, Senior Lecturer in Financial Services at Ulster University Business School, said: “Ulster University, alongside partners FinTrU, the Department for the Economy and North West Regional College, have worked together to combine further education and industry expertise to create more opportunities for graduates in the north west and a vital skills pipeline to support the growing fintech industry in Northern Ireland.

“There is an extremely high level of talent in the area and the Assured Skills Academy has been formulated to ensure by the end of the course, participants will be newly equipped with industry-relevant skills and the knowledge to help them secure employment amid the current economic climate.”

Applications for the FinTrU North West Assured Skills Academy are open until August 21.

No experience is required but applicants must hold a 2:2 degree or better in any discipline.

For more information, go to the NI Direct website.