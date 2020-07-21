Five motorists caught speeding during police operation in Derry today

Contact
Police operating a speed monitoring operation in Derry today.
Five motorists were caught speeding during a police operation in Derry today.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers conducted a road safety operation today following concerns raised by members of the community in relation to the manner of driving and excess speed of some drivers in the area.
"As part of this operation we conducted a number of vehicle checkpoints and speed checks.
"We also had officers out on bicycles in the Ballymagroarty, Brandywell and city centre areas.
"Unfortunately some people are still not driving within the speed limits and as a result five tickets were issued for excess speed (£60 & 3 penalty points) as well as one Endorsable Fixed Penalty Ticket (£200 & 6 penalty points) issued for no insurance."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.