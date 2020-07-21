Gardaí appealing for information about a crash on the Buncrana to Derry road

Contact
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information concerning a collision which took place on the Buncrana to Derry road.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at Magherabeg, Burnfoot at 4.40pm on Friday, July 17.
Both vehicles are believed to have been travelling from Buncrana in the direction of Derry at the time of the collision.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital, mostly with minor injuries.
The driver of one of the vehicles sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that stretch of road at that time of the incident and who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
They would also like to hear from anyone in the area who has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
