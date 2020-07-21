Concerns about delays in reopening two recycling centres in Derry

Concerns have been raised about the delay in reopening two local recycling centre.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has highlighted the continued delay of reopening the Glendermott Road and Eglinton recycling centres.

Mr Middleton said: “I have been in contact with senior council officers on several occasions to raise concerns around the delay in reopening these recycling centres.

“It is my understanding that the Health and Safety Executive visited both sites last week and outlined concerns regarding traffic management in the facilities, particularly in the surrounding shared space areas.

“It is important that ratepayers in these areas have access to these facilities. I would urge council to outline a clear plan as to how the reopening of the centres can happen in accordance with the HSE and public health guidance.

“I will work with my DUP colleagues on council to ensure we continue to raise these concerns on behalf of our constituents.”