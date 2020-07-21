Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry teenager raises money to help find a cure for a life-limiting condition which her brother has

Eimear O'Doherty raises £230 for Action Duchenne through a raffle

Eimear O'Doherty Niall O'Doherty

Eimear O'Doherty with her brother Niall.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A Derry teenager has raised money for a charity trying to find a cure for a life-limiting condition which her little brother has.

Eimear O'Doherty, 15, raised £230 for Action Duchenne by organising a raffle at the weekend.

The charity funds research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic condition which makes the muscles of those affected more susceptible to damage and leads to muscle-wasting over time.

There is currently no cure for the condition.

Eimear's 13-year-old brother Niall has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Her mother, Deborah, and other family members have helped organise a large number of fundraising events for the charity over the years.

However, Eimear, a pupil at Thornhill College, wanted to organise her own event and came up with the idea of organising a raffle.

She has a love of horses and attends Lenamore Stables each week for horseriding lessons and to help look after the animals.

For the raffle, she purchased a range of horse-related items and sold tickets among her friends at the stables.

Eimear will be donating the money to Action Duchenne to help with their research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The charity provides funding for research which, in turn, aims to develop a new medicine that could increase muscle strength and slow down the progression of the condition.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie