Derry teenager raises money to help find a cure for a life-limiting condition which her brother has

A Derry teenager has raised money for a charity trying to find a cure for a life-limiting condition which her little brother has.

Eimear O'Doherty, 15, raised £230 for Action Duchenne by organising a raffle at the weekend.

The charity funds research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic condition which makes the muscles of those affected more susceptible to damage and leads to muscle-wasting over time.

There is currently no cure for the condition.

Eimear's 13-year-old brother Niall has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Her mother, Deborah, and other family members have helped organise a large number of fundraising events for the charity over the years.

However, Eimear, a pupil at Thornhill College, wanted to organise her own event and came up with the idea of organising a raffle.

She has a love of horses and attends Lenamore Stables each week for horseriding lessons and to help look after the animals.

For the raffle, she purchased a range of horse-related items and sold tickets among her friends at the stables.

Eimear will be donating the money to Action Duchenne to help with their research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The charity provides funding for research which, in turn, aims to develop a new medicine that could increase muscle strength and slow down the progression of the condition.