Communities Minister visits Heaney HomePlace

Carál Ní Chuilín, NI Communities Minister, was among the first visitors to the newly reopened Seamus Heaney HomePlace last week.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cathal Mallaghan, said the reopening of the facility marked an ‘important milestone’.
“Seamus Heaney HomePlace has been one of the most significant and successful additions to the cultural landscape in Ireland in recent years,” he said.
“Its reopening is an important milestone for the recovery of the arts sector both in Mid Ulster and beyond, and for the local economy.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome the Minister to see first-hand the measures we have put in place to welcome visitors to enjoy their journey through the life and literature of one of our most celebrated writers.”
During her visit, Minister Ní Chuilín praised the work the staff had done to get the centre ready for reopening.
“I am delighted to mark the reopening of the Seamus Heaney HomePlace,” she said.
“I want to commend the staff for the hard work they have undertaken to ensure the centre can reopen in line with the Department’s guidance.
“The centre is an important Cultural venue, celebrating the life and work of one of the country’s most famous literary figures and contributes greatly to his legacy.
“My Department will be working with all stakeholders to enable more Cultural venues to reopen in the forthcoming weeks.”
