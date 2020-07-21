Resurfacing to cause travel disruption in Kilrea

Traffic disruption is to be expected in Kilrea from next week as a three-week period of resurfacing and associated works gets underway.

Bridge Street in the town and the Bann Road will be closed from the Diamond Roundabout to the junction with the Ballymaconnelly Road.

Traffic will be diverted through Portglenone via the Moneygran Road, a route that is expected to result in a 5-15-minute delay to motorists’ journeys.

Local councillor, Sean Bateson, welcomed the beginning of the work, while acknowledging the disruption it will cause.

“Road issues have been an ongoing problem in Bridge Street for some time now and, as such, the full resurfacing of the street as far as the 30mph on the Bann Road is good news,” he said.

“Indeed, after extensive lobbying to DFI road service we managed to get the works pulled forward for the worst part of the street back in March.

“The full resurfacing from the 20th July to the 1st August will inevitably cause some disruption to the town but I ask locals to bear with the works please as they are being done.

“It will be great for the street and the wider town of Kilrea once completed.”

The much-needed work will take place from Monday, July 20 at 7.30am, until Saturday, August 1 at 6.00pm, with the road closure operating every day.

There will be restricted access to Bridge Street for the duration of the works with a diversion in place via Portglenone.

Businesses and local residents on the street will have full access and the Mill Road will remain open for the duration of the works.