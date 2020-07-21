Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Resurfacing to cause travel disruption in Kilrea

The work is set to last for three weeks.

Resurfacing to cause travel disruption in Kilrea

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Traffic disruption is to be expected in Kilrea from next week as a three-week period of resurfacing and associated works gets underway.

Bridge Street in the town and the Bann Road will be closed from the Diamond Roundabout to the junction with the Ballymaconnelly Road.

Traffic will be diverted through Portglenone via the Moneygran Road, a route that is expected to result in a 5-15-minute delay to motorists’ journeys.

Local councillor, Sean Bateson, welcomed the beginning of the work, while acknowledging the disruption it will cause.

“Road issues have been an ongoing problem in Bridge Street for some time now and, as such, the full resurfacing of the street as far as the 30mph on the Bann Road is good news,” he said.

“Indeed, after extensive lobbying to DFI road service we managed to get the works pulled forward for the worst part of the street back in March.

“The full resurfacing from the 20th July to the 1st August will inevitably cause some disruption to the town but I ask locals to bear with the works please as they are being done.

“It will be great for the street and the wider town of Kilrea once completed.”

The much-needed work will take place from Monday, July 20 at 7.30am, until Saturday, August 1 at 6.00pm, with the road closure operating every day.

There will be restricted access to Bridge Street for the duration of the works with a diversion in place via Portglenone.

Businesses and local residents on the street will have full access and the Mill Road will remain open for the duration of the works.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie