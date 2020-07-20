More bad news for Derry's city centre as another store in Foyleside Shopping Centre is earmarked for closure

Contact
The Thorntons store in the Foyleside Shopping Centre is being considered for closure, the Derry News has learned.
The news comes just days after it was revealed that the Eason store in the Foyleside centre has also been earmarked for closure.
Thorntons chocolate shop is situated on the top floor of Foyleside.
In a statement to the Derry News today, a Thorntons spokesperson said: “We are committed to transforming and growing the iconic Thorntons brand and continue to implement our strategic plan.
“As a business that has been part of the UK retail footprint for over a century, we continuously review our store estate, store locations and our infrastructure to ensure it is fit for current and future customers."
When questioned on the future of their Derry store, the Thorntons spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this store is under consideration for closure, but cannot provide further details as we are in a live consultation.”
The news in relation to the Thorntons store is a further blow for the Foyleside complex and Derry's city centre.
Retail outlets were recently allowed to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.
However, the impact of the lockdown has been massive on the retail sector.
