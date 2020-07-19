Contact
Slaughtneil drawn to face Newbridge in the preliminary round
Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil have been handed a preliminary round tie in this year's Derry camogie championship.
The Emmet's will play Newbridge, while 2019 league champions Swatragh have been drawn to face Bellaghy.
SENIOR PRELIMINARY ROUND
Friday, September 11
Bellaghy v Swatragh
Slaughtneil v Newbridge
Ballinascreen and Lavey are through to the semi-finals, which will take place the following week after an open draw for pairings. The final is planned for Friday, September 25.
JUNIOR PRELIMINARY ROUND
Wednesday, September 16
Na Magha v Greenlough
Drum v Magherafelt
Slaughtneil Thirds and Ballerin through to semis on 23rd September. The draw will be made after the preliminary round, with the final down for September 27.
The draw for the intermediate championship will be made after the senior and junior preliminary rounds.
