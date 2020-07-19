Contact

Slaughtneil drawn to face Newbridge in the preliminary round

Swatragh will play Bellaghy

Slaughtneil team photo 24/3/2018

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil have been handed a preliminary round tie in this year's Derry camogie championship.

The Emmet's will play Newbridge, while 2019 league champions Swatragh have been drawn to face Bellaghy.

SENIOR PRELIMINARY ROUND

Friday, September 11

Bellaghy v Swatragh 
Slaughtneil v Newbridge 

Ballinascreen and Lavey are through to the semi-finals, which will take place the following week after an open draw for pairings.  The final is planned for Friday, September 25.

JUNIOR PRELIMINARY ROUND

Wednesday, September 16

Na Magha v Greenlough 
Drum v Magherafelt 


Slaughtneil Thirds and Ballerin through to semis on 23rd September.  The draw will be made after the preliminary round, with the final down for September 27.

The draw for the intermediate championship will be made after the senior and junior preliminary rounds.

