Police appeal for information about missing Derry man who has not been home in a week

Police are appealing for information about missing Derry man Eamon Devine.

Eamon’s family are concerned for his welfare and want him to get in touch and come home.

He is 5’6”, slim build, bald head with dark facial hair. Eamon has not been to his home in Derry since the 12th July but was last seen more recently in the Belfast area.

Anyone with information should ring 101 and quote reference 1435 of 18/07/20.