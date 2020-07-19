Contact

Vehicle found in the River Bann ‘potentially’ linked with 1991 disappearance

The Ford Orion is to be recovered from the water today.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Police have launched a recovery operation after a vehicle was found in the River Bann near Bellaghy.

The discovery is thought to relate to the historical disappearance of James Patterson, who was last seen leaving the Mid Ulster Hospital in 1991.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A recovery operation is set to take place today, Sunday 19th July, after a vehicle was found in the River Bann at the New Ferry Road in Bellaghy.

“The Ford Orion, which was discovered by local Community Search and Rescue on Saturday 18th July, is potentially linked to the long term missing person James Patterson, who went missing in 1991.

”Once the water has been removed from the water, it will be subject to forensic examinations.”

