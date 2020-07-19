CORONAVIRUS: First positive case confirmed in closed GAA clubs

Contact
A north Derry GAA club have confirmed a club member has tested positive for Covid-19.
St Mary’s GAC, Banagher, confirmed a member had tested positive in an online statement.
They said: “We have been advised a club member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is following instructions from the Public Health Agency.
”All relevant people have been contacted and the Public Health Agency will contact any club member if they feel there is a concern.
”We will keep you up to date of any information received from them.
”The GAA has advised the club to continue as normal, although we have decided to cancel all underage training until further notice.
”If you have any symptoms or concerns, contact 111 or the Public Health Agency.”
It comes after ten clubs across the region suspended activities temporarily as a precaution following the PHA’s announcement of an identified cluster in the Limavady area.
The Department of Health confirmed that local lockdowns were among measures available to them if numbers continue to rise.
